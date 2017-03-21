The Family of the medical doctors that jumped into the Lagoon on Sunday, March 19 on the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos have declined comments on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

PUNCH reports that Odunukan Street, Abule Ijesha, Yaba, Lagos State, was enveloped in distress and the family declined comments saying they were in mourning.

Recall that the medical doctor, was being driven in his Sport Utility Vehicle en route to Lagos Island at about 4pm on Sunday.

He was said to have told his driver to stop after allegedly receiving a call.

The unmarried doctor disembarked from the car, headed for the railings at the edge of the bridge and jumped into the lagoon.

Asked what could have informed Orji’s decision, a resident, who did not give her name, said, “I don’t know the cause. All I know is that doctor was friendly and nice to everybody.

“He was single and was living with his mother. You can meet his family members. They are in the best position to explain what might lead to the incident.”

A middle-aged man, who addressed journalists on behalf of the Orjis outside the family’s residence, stated that they did not want to speak on the suicide.

He said the family members were already inundated by the media and wanted to be excused from making comments.

The man, who did not identify himself, said, “We are mourning and we don’t want to see any journalist around. We want you to respect the family. We lost a young man; we don’t have any cause to be happy.”