The remains of the three family members killed by suspected ritual killers were laid to rest on Wednesday, April 19 at the Ibeshe Titun, Ikorodu, Lagos State amidst tears.

The late couple, Mr. Lucky Ebhodaghe and Mrs. Margaret Ebhodaghe, and their son, Jonathan, were buried in their house around 12pm.

It was learnt that residents, community leaders and members of the Deeper Life Bible Church, where the husband was a member of the prayer team and the wife, a worker in the ushering section, could not hide their grief.

Recall that the 15-year-old Jonathan, the only child of the family, was participating in the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examination when the incident happened.

It was reported that the assailants tore the window net and cut some burglar-proof bars to gain access into the house late Monday night.

The suspects were said to have inflicted machete cuts on the family members, leaving them for dead.

Their neighbours were not reportedly aware of the incident until the next day, when Jonathan’s friends and a teacher visited the house to know why he was not in school for his exams.

The visitors reportedly met the house locked and peeped through the window, from where they saw the victims in a pool of blood.

Margaret was alleged to have been raped by the assailants before she was killed.

Residents, who identified the killers as members of the Badoo cult, said the gang had killed many other residents in a similar way.

A resident, who witnessed the burial of the Ebhodaghes, said that the mourners broke down in tears at the sight of the three coffins bearing the remains of the family.

He said, “The burial started around 10am with a church service and ended around 12pm; nobody could hold back tears. They were buried in their compound based on the advice of their relations. The man hailed from Edo State, while the wife came from Calabar, Cross River State.

“I am aware that the man has been taking care of the mother. The old woman is presently at the Mowe area of Ogun State, where she is being taken care of. She is not aware of what happened because if she hears about it, she may die.