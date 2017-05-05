Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has adbised the founder of the House of God International Ministry, Reverend Chris Okotie to not find fault with Prophet T.B Joshua’s decision to relocate his Synagogue Church of All Nations ministry to Israel.

Recall that the controversial Prophet had declared his intention to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel.

Reacting to T.B. Joshua’s announcement, Okotie described the Prophet as a hypocrite, seeking sympathy.

But the Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a tweet called for unity in the church and among men of God.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Someone please tell Chris Okotie to stop attacking TB Joshua. We need unity in the Church and not division. Our clerics MUST come together as one.”