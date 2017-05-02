A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has engaged Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in a war of words over the allegation levelled against him former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili transferred N2bn to the Ministry of Aviation to fix Port-Harcourt runway.

Fani-Kayode defended himself on ChannelsTV on Saturday, April 29.

He said, “First and foremost, I wasn’t given any money by Rivers State Government, it was my predecessor office that was given a loan by Rivers State Government and the money was not paid to Aviation, it was paid to FAAN.

“Professor Aborishade was Minister at the time not me and the money was paid into FAAN’s account and about N350m was set out of it before I became Minister

“By the time I got into office, there was N1.6bn left in the FAAN account and they told me about it.”

On how the money was utilised, Fani-Kayode said, “We gave Julius Berger N1.5bn which was 50 per cent paid for the runway and they did the work, the runway was complete before I left office and was commissioned about a month after we left office, we left N132m in FAAN account.

Fani-Kayode equally said that he is going to sue Rotimi Amaechi for denigrating his personality and bringing his integrity to doubt. According to him, “I am going to sue him, what he has said made no sense it is nonsensical, it is reflecting his diseased mind like I said earlier and am waiting for him, he will hear from my lawyers as early as Tuesday next week, he finally said

