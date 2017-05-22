Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked critics of former President Goodluck Jonathan for saying he did nothing for the Ijaw while he was president.

It may be recalled that some people had claimed that the Jonathan administration did not do anything to better the cause of Ijaw Nation; and that he had no legacy that Nigerians could be proud of.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet, then responded on behalf of the ex-president, “Those that say that @GEJonathan did nothing for the Ijaws and the Nigerian people are suffering from a rare form of delusion and madness.”

Here’s the tweet: