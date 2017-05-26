Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has faulted the comments made by Minister of labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige that Igbos should complain because they played bad politics by investing in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election instead of voting for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Ngige had during the week lamented that all his efforts to persuade the Igbo to wisely invest in Buhari’s presidential bid in 2015 failed because of lack of co-operation by many South-east leaders, who threw their weight behind former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In his reaction, Fani-Kayode, who has recently been speaking for the Igbo people, described the former governor as an unrepentant slave.

He said Ngige had sold his soul to the devil and that he was eating crumbs from his master’s table.

In a post on his twitter handle, FFK said, “The devilish dwarf and little pygmy that said Igbos should not complain about marginalization because they did not vote for Buhari is a village idiot, a compound fool and an unrepentant slave.

“He has sold his soul to the devil and he is eating crumbs from his master’s table.”