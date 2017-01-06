The appointment of Saratu Atta by Ghana President-elect, Nana Akuo-Addo has been hailed by her former husband, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Saratu was appointed on Wednesday, January 5 by the president-elect as a personal assistant that would serve in his government once he is sworn-in on Saturday, January 7.

“I am very happy for her,” Mr. Fani-Kayode told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Thursday afternoon. “She certainly deserves it because she’s been working with Akufo-Addo for so long and I am sure she will do a great job.”

Mr. Fani-Kayode also spoke highly of Mr. Akufo-Addo while commending his ex-wife for her perseverance.

“Akufo-Addo is my good friend and a great man,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said. “I think that’s why they were able to remain focused after narrowly missing the Ghanaian presidency in 2008 and 2012.”