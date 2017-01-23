Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has been described as one of the greatest and most courageous leader Nigeria has ever had.

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said this when he met with Fayose with his wife (Precious) at the home of popular lawyer, Mike Ozekhome in Abuja on Sunday, January 22.

Fani-Kayode shared a picture of them in Abuja with the caption below;

“A wonderful time with the Lion of the West after church this morning. Governor Ayo Fayose is not just a friend but he is my brother. He is one of the greatest and most courageous leaders that Nigeria has ever had. He is a friend through thick and thin and someone that fears no man. He and I are one and we always will be. What binds us together is not just politics but the blood of Jesus. We stand together in this struggle and together we shall prevail. The lion and the tiger are one!”.