Former Minister of Aviation Femi-Fani Kayode has faulted Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s comment that President Muhammadu Buhari treats him like his son.

According to Fani-kayode, it was disappointing for a 60-year-old to publicly make such statement.

Osinbajo had on a visit to the palace of the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, on Thursday disclosed that he sees Katsina as his second home because of the way the President treats him.

“I feel very much at home in Katsina. Moreso, because this is the State of the President who has taken me as a brother; in fact the President has taken me as a son in the way he treats me.

“I pray the Lord will preserve our President to continue to lead, as the nation has voted him to do. He seriously believes in Nigeria unity”.

Reacting via a tweet Thursday night, Fani-Kayode said Nigeria was in serious trouble.

“The President treats me like his son and his brother”- VP. A 60 year old man can say this? We are in trouble,” he tweeted.