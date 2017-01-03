Femi-Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Karma has caught up with outgoing USA President, Barack Obama, because he supported President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode said Obama influenced the 2015 general elections in Nigeria, which saw Buhari defeat incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

Obama was a vocal supporter of Hilary Clinton in the 2016 US Elections, but she lost to Donald Trump.
Trump is now receiving strong support from Russia, a development which will no doubt anger Obama.
But Fani-Kayode feels it is Karma at work.

He wrote on his Twitter account on Monday: “Obama influenced our elections last year by supporting Buhari. The Russians influenced their elections this year by supporting Trump. Karma!”