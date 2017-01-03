Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Karma has caught up with outgoing USA President, Barack Obama, because he supported President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fani-Kayode said Obama influenced the 2015 general elections in Nigeria, which saw Buhari defeat incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan.

Obama was a vocal supporter of Hilary Clinton in the 2016 US Elections, but she lost to Donald Trump.

Trump is now receiving strong support from Russia, a development which will no doubt anger Obama.

But Fani-Kayode feels it is Karma at work.

He wrote on his Twitter account on Monday: “Obama influenced our elections last year by supporting Buhari. The Russians influenced their elections this year by supporting Trump. Karma!”