fani-kayode-and-jimoh-ibrahimFormer Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s medical vacation in London.

Mr. Fani-Kayode urged Nigerians to pray for the president and the country, saying Nigeria is now on auto-pilot.

He wrote on Twitter: “Buhari has finally acknowlwdged that he is sick and has extended his stay abroad indefinately. It is now clear that Nigeria is in trouble.”

“Nigeria is now on auto-pilot. Pray for Osinbajo. Pray for Nigeria. Pray for the south and Middle Belt. An ill wind is about to be unleashed.”

