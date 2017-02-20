A Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Sheriff, will not be given support because he is an agent of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The former minister said in a statement issued on Sunday, February 19 that Sheriff had been working actively to weaken the PDP from inside in order to give APC an easy wave through the next general election.

“This is a man whose fundamental purpose and ambition in life is to sell the PDP down the river and to help the ruling APC and the Buhari government to destroy us and win the presidential election in 2019,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said.

The comments were in reaction to a recent judgement of the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal which affirmed Mr. Sheriff’s position as the authentic chairman of the PDP.

A defiant Mr. Fani-Kayode said he and others like him stood with Mr. Makarfi’s committee and will not recognise Mr. Sheriff as the face of the PDP even if he eventually prevailed at the Supreme Court.

“Sheriff is the Angel of Death to the PDP. He is worse than the bubonic plague: not only is he a curse to our party but he is also an affliction to our nation,” Mr. Fani-Kayode said. “I stand with Ahmed Makarfi and our Caretaker Committee.”

Mr. Fani-Kayode slammed Mr. Sheriff for “insulting” PDP governors who championed his emergence as chairman despite the warnings he issued against such move at the time.

“I read his insulting comments about [Governor Ayo] Fayose and [Governor Nyesom] Wike and I laughed. Are these not the very same people that brought him in the first place and convinced others in the PDP Governor’s Forum to support him?”