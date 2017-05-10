A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to ambiguity in President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the National Assembly that did not indicate that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would assume the office of an acting president.

In the letter, Buhari said Osinbajo would be coordinating the activities of government”.

Fani-Kayode via his Facebook page said any attempt not to give Osinbajo power as an acting president will be resisted. According to him, those who are attempting to play politics with this are playing with fire.

Read what he wrote below;

“The attempt by the corpsocrats to prevent the Vice President from being Acting President by referring to him in the letter to the Senate as a mere “co-ordinator” is insulting and dangerous. It is time for us to decide: do we have a nation of equals or not? If not let us break it and go our separate ways! When you tell us that the Vice President cannot be Acting President even though the President is critically sick and on indefinate medical leave in a foreign country you are playing with fire.

There are NO more slaves in Nigeria. To those that believe that we must stand strong for Osinbajo this is the time to do it. The attempt to deny him the right and role of Acting President by the corpsocrats is ominous and the implications are grave and far-reaching. They did it to MKO Abiola in 1993. They tried to do it to GEJ in 2010. They are doing it to Osinbajo in 2017. When will a southerner be treated as an equal by these hegemonists? When will this arrogance of power and modern-day apartheid stop?”.