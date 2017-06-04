Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has attacked Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, after stating the government flouts court orders in the interest of National Security.

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain said Mohammed “needs a new brain”.

“Every government will balance national security with human rights; every country in the world. It is the level of the balancing, the Information Minister said.

“As a government, I will balance national security against human rights; and then I will take a decision. Because there is security, there is stability, that the courts also exist.

“What I am saying (is) that the court has ruled but the court does not have the entire picture when it comes to national security. I am a lawyer too, therefore I have utmost respect for the judiciary,” Mohammed had said.

Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter account to fire back at the Minister, saying this is not a military regime.

He wrote: “The assertion that govt. has the right to disobey court orders on grounds of nat. security is dangerous and false. Lie M. needs a new brain.

“He looks and sounds like a drunken monkey and garrulous chimpanzee when he says such things. This is a democracy and not a military regime!”

