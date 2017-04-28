Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has disclosed that the country would be in chaos in the event President Muhammadu Buhari dies in office.

He said northerners will unleash mayhem on Nigeria, which will result into heavy bloodbaths.

The PDP chieftain was reacting to a recent statement by Minister of Information, Lai Mohammade that the president will now attend to issues from home.

Fani, in an article entitled, “The ailing president and looming conflagration in Nigeria, called on Nigerians to pray for Buari’s health.

He wrote, “The truth is that we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder in this country and I sincerely hope and pray that the President’s health improves and some measure of order, predictability, sanity, peace and stability is restored.

“If this happens we will have the historic opportunity to organise ourselves and vote the APC out in a peaceful election in 2019 but if it does not and Buhari dies before the end of his tenure, no-one in his right mind should expect a smooth transition of power to the Vice President.

“This is because the cabal and Buhari’s hard-line supporters and foot soldiers simply despise him and will not allow it to happen.

“If the President dies whilst on the throne there will be chaos, carnage and destruction on an unprecedented and massive scale in our country because his core northern support- base will unleash mayhem on Nigeria and particularly on southerners and Christians that reside in the north.

What they fail to appreciate is that if that were to happen there will be an equally massive and unprecedented retaliation from the south and from the people of the Middle Belt and Nigeria will not survive it.

“It is unfortunate that things have come to this but let no-one make any mistake: the will of the south must not be tested. We are ready for the very worse and whether anyone likes it or not southern unity and solidarity is on the rise.

He asked Nigerians not to forget the president in their daily prayers.

“We pray for our President: that God will forgive him of his many sins, grant him good health and spare his life but we also warn those that are planning to harm our people to sheath their swords before they set off a chain of events that will cause an unprecedented, historic and massive conflagration on the African continent, the likes of which have never been seen before,” he added.