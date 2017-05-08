The defection of a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro has been described by a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode as thing of saddeness.

It would be recalled that the two spent about a month together in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in October last year.

While Obanikoro was under investigation for allegedly receiving N4.7bn from the Office of the National Security Adviser, Fani-Kayode was prosecuted for allegedly receiving over N800m when he was the spokesman for the Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organisation.

However, Fani-Kayode said it was unfortunate that Obanikoro would agree to join the camp of those who had been persecuting him.

Fani-Kayode wrote on his Facebook page, “My brother, Musiliu Obanikoro’s decision to join the APC irks and saddens me. I say this because I have always loved him and I care. You cannot fight evil by joining it. You cannot bring light by entering the darkness. You cannot find joy by partaking in the bread of sorrows.

“You cannot run away in the heat of battle. You must have the courage of your convictions. Where is your honour? Where is your strength? Where is your dignity? Where is your self-respect? Where is your sense of self-worth?

“You and I are royalty. We are princes and kings and children of the living God. We were taught and brought up to fight to the end and never to bow to the enemy.

“We were taught never to flinch before oppression. We were taught never to give in to our worst fears and to those who hate us and who despise our people. We were taught never to crawl on the floor and be slaves to our fellow men.”

Fani-Kayode said he was ready to die for his principles. He, therefore, advised Obanikoro to exhibit the same courage.