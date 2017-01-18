Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the founder and presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church (Winners’ Chapel) as one of the most courageous men in Nigeria.

The former minister said this on Tuesday when he paid the clergyman a visit.

Fani-Kayode posted an image of himself and the revered man of God on his Facebook page, describing him as “one of the most courageous men in our country today”.

He wrote: “It was an honour to spend some time with one of the most courageous men in our country today at his magnificent home at Canaan land.

“Bishop David Oyedepo is one of God’s end time generals and a great blessing to Nigeria and the Church. May God continue to use him mightily.”