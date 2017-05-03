Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to Prophet TB Joshua’s statement that he would be relocating his ministry to Israel because he is not appreciated in Nigeria.

Speaking at his church service on Sunday, Joshua disclosed that he had just returned from the ‘Holy Land’ after holding meetings with three prominent Israeli mayors of Jerusalem, Tiberias and the Jordan Valley.

Joshua said Israel offered him both land and facilities in an area around the biblical site of the Sea of Galilee for the Nigerian Pastor to organise meetings for international pilgrims.

Fani-Kayode said the Prophet should not be allowed to relocate from Nigeria because he is needed now more than ever in the country.

In a tweet on his social media handle, Fani-Kayode wrote: “We will not allow T.B. Joshua to leave Nigeria and relocate to Israel.He is one of God’s end-time generals. We need him now more than ever.