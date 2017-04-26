The support embattled Leader of the Independent People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu is getting from South West leaders has been described as unprecedented.

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode who made this know via is social media handdle declared that the growing support Kanu is getting from Yoruba leaders shows that the South West is coming together.

Recall that both him and the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose were at the Abuja Federal High Court yesterday in a show of solidarity to the IPOB leader who was granted bail.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain believes that the Yorubas’ support for Kanu, is a proof that Southern Nigeria has realized the need to work together.

In a tweet on his social media handle, the PDP Chieftain wrote, “The support that Nnamdi Kanu is getting from Yoruba leaders privately and publicly is unprecedented. The south is finally coming together!”