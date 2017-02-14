Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that US President, Donald Trump should have told President Muhammadu Buhari to stop supporting Fulani herdsmen when they spoke on phone.

Fani-Kayode, who took to his twitter handle @realFFK described Buhari as the friend of the immediate past US President, Barrack Obama.

“If it’s true that @realDonaldTrump spoke to @BarackObama’s friend @MBuhari, it is good news! I hope he told him to stop killing Christians.

“…and Shiite Muslims and to stop supporting the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen. Meanwhile, I hope he will soon speak to his own people too.

Recall that Trump yesterday spoke with Buhari who is currently on medical vacation in the United Kingdom, UK.

The phone conversation between both leaders was at the request of the US President.