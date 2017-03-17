Fani-Kayode

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court in Lagos has withdrawn himself from further presiding over the alleged N4.9bn fraud charge pressed against a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The judge ordered the return of the case file to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, for re-assignment to another judge.

He directed Fani-Kayode and his co-defendants to go and await further directive from Justice Auta.