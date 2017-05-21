Arsenal for the first time in 21 years missed out on the top four despite beating Everton 3-1 in their last EPL match.

The Gunners began the day a point behind fourth-place Liverpool and were on course to displace the Reds when they took an eighth-minute lead.

But Liverpool, needing a win to ensure fourth, broke Middlesbrough resistance just before the break, and won 3-0.

The four EPL teams that would play in the UEFA Champions League next season include Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Below are the reactions to Arsenal’s non-qualification;

When the Bayern Munich players realise #Arsenal will not play in the Champions league next season. pic.twitter.com/OoYKOMl1Bq — Arsenal (@tomgunner14) May 21, 2017

A sad weekend for FC Bayern Munich. Yesterday they said good bye to Lahm and Alonso and today to Arsenal.. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 21, 2017

Arsenal already looking forward to winning the Emirates Cup pic.twitter.com/kenC77mMp4 — lazywrita (@LazyWrita) May 21, 2017

Arsenal fans banter themselves just as hard as fans of other teams so if you support another club, your words don’t matter. — Sean (@Don_Seanado) May 21, 2017

Arsenal n Europa. We don’t even have a clue how it works there. pic.twitter.com/vbXFBIiQZB — Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) May 21, 2017

What do you do when an @Arsenal fan reminds you about the @EmiratesFACup final? pic.twitter.com/IpWD54iesq — Kwesé ESPN (@kwesesports) May 21, 2017

United fans on my TL mocking Arsenal fans for being in a league next season they’re desperate to win next week. No shame — Aaron (@ReidTheGame) May 21, 2017