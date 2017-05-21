Arsenal

Arsenal for the first time in 21 years missed out on the top four despite beating Everton 3-1 in their last EPL match.

The Gunners began the day a point behind fourth-place Liverpool and were on course to displace the Reds when they took an eighth-minute lead.

But Liverpool, needing a win to ensure fourth, broke Middlesbrough resistance just before the break, and won 3-0.

The four EPL teams that would play in the UEFA Champions League next season include Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Below are the reactions to Arsenal’s non-qualification;