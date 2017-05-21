Arsenal for the first time in 21 years missed out on the top four despite beating Everton 3-1 in their last EPL match.
The Gunners began the day a point behind fourth-place Liverpool and were on course to displace the Reds when they took an eighth-minute lead.
But Liverpool, needing a win to ensure fourth, broke Middlesbrough resistance just before the break, and won 3-0.
The four EPL teams that would play in the UEFA Champions League next season include Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs, Manchester City and Liverpool.
Below are the reactions to Arsenal’s non-qualification;
When the Bayern Munich players realise #Arsenal will not play in the Champions league next season. pic.twitter.com/OoYKOMl1Bq
— Arsenal (@tomgunner14) May 21, 2017
A sad weekend for FC Bayern Munich. Yesterday they said good bye to Lahm and Alonso and today to Arsenal..
— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 21, 2017
Arsenal already looking forward to winning the Emirates Cup pic.twitter.com/kenC77mMp4
— lazywrita (@LazyWrita) May 21, 2017
Arsenal fans right now 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JAfCjxomT3
— Zibby, M.D (@Samuel_Siyanga) May 21, 2017
Arsenal fans banter themselves just as hard as fans of other teams so if you support another club, your words don’t matter.
— Sean (@Don_Seanado) May 21, 2017
Arsenal n Europa. We don’t even have a clue how it works there. pic.twitter.com/vbXFBIiQZB
— Dotuncoolfm (@iamDo2dtun) May 21, 2017
What do you do when an @Arsenal fan reminds you about the @EmiratesFACup final? pic.twitter.com/IpWD54iesq
— Kwesé ESPN (@kwesesports) May 21, 2017
United fans on my TL mocking Arsenal fans for being in a league next season they’re desperate to win next week. No shame
— Aaron (@ReidTheGame) May 21, 2017
Conte took Chelsea from 10th to 1st.
Wenger took Arsenal from 2nd to 5th having spent more. #WengerOut
— Connor (@TikiTakaConnor) May 21, 2017
Arsenal For The Past 2lyears In UCL Have Not Done Anything Good,it Is High Time For Wenger To Thow In D Towel.Shame To Arsenal!