Football fans in Uganda wrestled a gun from the hands of a soldier after a football match between Onduparaka FC and Saints during the week.

Trouble reportedly started when host, Onduparaka scored the winning goal in the extra time, 95th minute precisely.

To the chagrin of players and spectators, the soldier attached to the visiting team cocked his gun and was ready to shoot.

This irked people at the stadium, who wrestled the gun from him.

A Twitter user @poojamedia shared the images.