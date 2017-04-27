A 31-year-old farmer has been apprehended by Policemen in Ghana for killing his son.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Salam was arrested on Tuesday, April 27.

He allegedly killed the 6-year-old boy, cutting off his head and legs at Adidaase near Amanso Amenfi in Wassa Amenfi of western region, Ghana.

An eyewitness disclosed that the the boy went missing the previous hence a search for him was launched by the unity committee who later for his body.

Upon interrogation, Abdul Salam confessed that he murdered him to sell the head and legs.

The killer father is in the custody of Asanco police command.