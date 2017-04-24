Lagos State Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni has accused traditional rulers and chiefs in the Ikorodu area of the State of aiding criminals to unleash terror on residents.

He said at a meeting with the traditioner rulers on Sunday, April 23 that there are Baales (village heads) that are informants and sponsors of criminals in the area.

“They allow militants to build houses harbouring criminals in the creeks.

“I want the royal fathers to call their chiefs to order. This meeting is convened to tell them that we will no longer tolerate silent conspiracy.

“Traditional rulers cannot tell me they don’t know who is who in their domain; all communities are advised to organise their local vigilantes,’’ Owoseni said.

According to him, most kidnappings, killings and other violent crimes in Lagos State takes place in Ikorodu area and urged community to be part of the security management.

“In the community, there are hunters and farmers; they can’t say they don’t know criminals in their communities.

“There is conspiracy of silence on criminal activities and this conspiracy must stop.

“Traditional rulers and religious leaders must unmask the criminals in their communities.

“We have begun operations at Isawo; we need intelligence reports from the traditional rulers.

“Killing for rituals must stop and with your support, we can stop those killings.

“Let us take ownership of our areas and expose the hoodlums amongst you.

“Some of the Baales and chiefs supply foods to these militants; many of them are spies to these vandals and militants,’’ said the police commissioner.