Two gay men have been finally allowed to wed after living together as father and son for four years.

Nino Esposito, 79, and his partner Roland Bosee, 69, were dating for 46 years.

The duo were denied to marry each other but love has no boundaries and they managed to find a loophole in the law.

As at the time of their romance same-sex marriage hadn’t yet been legalised in the US, Nino adopted his lover — common practice among same-sex couples.

However, the duo didn’t give up on their dream to get married one day. Four years later their dream came true.

A Pennsylvania Superior Court has recently ruled that the loving couple can cancel the adoption and have a wedding.

Judge Susan Peikes Gantman commented on the precedent: “Pennsylvania law regarding same sex marriage changed.

Same-sex couples in this Commonwealth may now exercise their fundamental right to marry

Nino and Roland said they were ‘relieved’, and are grateful for the ‘wonderful Christmas gift’