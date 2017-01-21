Borno State Police Command has arrested A Director of Planning in one of the ministries the State for allegedly inserting electric heater into the anus of his 10-year old son for being gay.

The director committed this inhumane act over allegations that his young had been engaging in homosexual activities with some politicians.

His 10 year old son, however claimed to have been raped at their 1000 Government Housing Estate residence, but his father didn’t believe him. He reportedly chained the little boy before he carried out the barbaric act.

Vanguard reports that the father has in many occasions, subjected the children to various forms of abuse, including depriving them of western education and he was accused of recently chaining one of his daughters named Mama for insulting her stepmother.

See the graphic photo below;

Graphic