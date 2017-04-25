A 20-year-old father hanged his baby daughter before killing himself LIVE on Facebook after a jealous row with the child’s mother.

Wuttisan Wongtalay, accused partner Jiranuch Trirat, 21, of cheating on him before disappearing with their 11-month-old child Beta on Monday, April 24 in Phuket, Thailand.

As seen in the very disturbing footage that lasted for just four minutes, the father climbed a building and opened the Facebook live stream, looped a rope round his daughter’s neck and threw her off the edge.

He is then shown climbing down to retrieve the infant’s dead body before hanging himself thereafter.

The traumatised mother saw the disturbing clip and called in the police.

Jiranuch told police her husband and daughter went missing after they had an argument about another child she had with her ex-partner.

She added that Wuttisan often physically abused her and had been paranoid that she’s been having affairs.

According to Lt Col Sanit Nookhong from the Thai Royal Police, the murder and suicide were as a result of improper jealousy.

He said, “We had an emergency call from Ms. Trirat and launched a search. We found the bodies of the father and daughter.

“We then checked the video of the man. He had done it before we arrived so there was no way for us to reach them.

“The man had an argument with his girlfriend. He was jealous and thought that she had other boyfriends.

“The video was posted at 5.45pm and we had the call at 6.30pm.’