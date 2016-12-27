A 14-year-old, Musa Ibrahim has been allegedly strangled to death by his father, Sunday Ibrahim following the dissolution the couple’s marraige by a court in Abuja.

The 44-year-old committed the cruel act in Kabusa village in Apo area of Abuja.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP, Mohammed Mustapha, confirmed the incident on Friday, December 23 saying the court granted the ex-wife custody of the couple’s children.

According to him, Ibrahim’s primary reason for the abominable act was to cause the ex-wife absolute heartbreak and ensure that she would never see the teenage son again.

The CP said, “After killing the son, Ibrahim ran to the house of his uncle, Haruna Isah, who resides at Airport road, Abuja, to confess that he had killed Musa.

“Isah promptly reported the matter at the Ido Police Station. He also arrested Ibrahim and handed him over to the Apo Police Station, from where the case was subsequently transferred to the homicide section of the FCT Criminal Investigation Department of the police command.

“When detectives took Ibrahim back to his residence to conduct a search, they discovered the sandals of the deceased teenager in the father’s room,” the CP stated, assuring that the suspect would be charged to court soon.

Isah, on his part, recalled that he brought him (the suspect) to Abuja and trained him.

Meanwhile, reports say Ibrahim had previously attempted to kill his 17-year-old daughter, Maimuna Ibrahim, by serving her poisoned food, although, she did not eat the food, after which Ibrahim threw the poisoned food away.