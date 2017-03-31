A man identified as Gbemite Kitchen allegedly committed suicide on Thursday, March 30 in the Yenagoa metropolis, Bayelsa State.

The 43-year-old Kitchen who had been unemployed for seven years and has been dependent on his wife and friends committed the suicide on Asingbi Street in the Amarata area of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Although the immediate cause of the suicide could not be ascertained, there were two different versions as to why the former councillor and employee of the Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state hanged himself.

A version said that Kitchen took his own life because of his wife’s alleged infidelity and refusal to let him have sex with her.

But another version said the man took his life due to hardship as he had been jobless since 2010 when his former employers allegedly relieved him of his job.