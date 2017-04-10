Despite the incessant attacks on his character, Mines and Steel Development Minister, Kayode Fayemi on Satuday, April 9 said he was not prepared to join issues with Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Governor Fayose had last week alleged that the Minister was working with some justices of the Supreme Court to sack him via a review of the ruling of the apex court which upheld his election as governor of the state.

Fayemi, however told journalists in Ado-Ekiti that he would rather not comment on Fayose nor his numerous allegations.

The former Ekiti Governor who was approached by journalists in Ado Ekiti, when he paid a condolence visit to the Famuagun family over the death of their patriarch, Festus Famuagun, said he would rather concentrate on very important matters than dignifying Mr. Fayose’s antics with a response.

“You know that I would never join issues with Governor Fayose. He is entitled to his opinion and he is free to entertain himself, so let him continue to entertain himself.

At the appropriate time, he would meet his comeuppance,” Mr. Fayemi said.

“I don’t belong in the mud, so he cannot drag me to the mud. Truth is always constant and I know posterity is there to judge,” he added.