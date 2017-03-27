Nigerians have been advised to resist officials working for the Presidency are bent on destroying the nation’s hard-earned democracy and emasculating the National Assembly.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said this on Sunday, March 26 while citing the ongoing face-off between the senate and the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (retd.) as an example.

He said there was a subtle plot by the present administration to hand-cuff the National Assembly and foist full-blown dictatorship on Nigerians.

In a press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi in Ado-Ekiti, Fayose urged Nigerians to rise in defense of democracy, saying the major difference between democracy and dictatorship is the presence of the legislature in democracy and its absence in a dictatorship.

The governor lamented that the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu was still in office despite his nomination being twice rejected by the Senate.

He stated that it was an open secret today that many judges were being blackmailed to do the bidding of the presidency and the ruling party.

“It is even more dangerous that the courts have been dragged into this obvious plot to destroy the legislature just as we recently witnessed a similar plot against the Judiciary itself.”

He added, “This democracy cost us a lot in blood and sweat. The labour and sacrifice of the heroes and heroines of our democracy must not be allowed to go in vain.

“It is a shame when the Constitution of the country is violated by Federal appointees and the Presidency keeps silent.

“It confirms that the Presidency is the one behind it. In the uniform saga involving the Comptroller-General of Customs, it is safe to say that the Presidency is in support of Hammed Ali against the National Assembly.”