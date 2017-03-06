Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak with him on phone to convince Nigerians that he is hale and hearty.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi yesterday, Fayose disputed reports that Buhari had spoken in one week, first with the king of Morocco and next with the president of the African Union.

According to Fayose, the president should call him instead of speaking with “outsiders to convince Nigerians of his health status.” He said: “I advise the president to speak with me for the purpose of convincing Nigerians that he is hale and hearty instead of looking for people outside the country to convince Nigerians.”

“If their problem is that they are looking for a credible person who can help them convince Nigerians that all is well with our president, Ayo Fayose is their best bet. Let the president speak with me. If I tell Nigerians that the president spoke with me, Nigerians will believe,” he said.

Nigerians, he said, are getting suspicious of all the purported visits to Buhari in London, as well as his orchestrated telephone conversations with international figures who Nigerians cannot trust to give a true and unbiased report about the president’s state of health.

“Since they are eager for the president to speak to people, believing this is the way to convince Nigerians that their President is hale and hearty, let President Buhari talk to me. I can be reached on 08035024994. I am credible and Nigerians will believe me,” he said.

“They said he spoke to President Donald Trump; despite the hype, Nigerians were skeptical. Then they said he spoke to the king of Morocco; again, Nigerians were suspicious. Before we recovered from that, it is now the AU president that they said President Buhari spoke to.

Fayose maintained: “A president that can speak with outsiders should be able to whisper or wave to his own people.