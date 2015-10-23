Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent appointment of a new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He said the appointment of Mahmud Yakubu as the new INEC Chairman has vindicated his position that President Buhari is a sectional leader, who sees himself mainly as leader of the Hausa/Fulani, and not that of the entire people of Nigeria.
Reacting to the appointment of Yakubu, Fayose in a statement on Thursday signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, said he had expected that the new INEC Chairman will be chosen from one of the three Southern geo-political zones, especially the South Western part of the country being the only zone yet to produce chairman of the nation’s electoral umpire.
He said he was worried that the three arms of government; namely Executive, Legislative and Judiciary were being headed by northerners, leaving the three zones in the Southern part of the country with nothing.
He noted that what is being witnessed is more like a situation where it appears the President is more interested in having someone malleable to him than serving the interest of Nigeria and its people.
Am very hapy over the new Government of Mr presdent Muhammad Buhari.All we need is delivrance not sentment,if mr Presdent can fixed his brothers in position that can deliver us we should let him go on.Am not saying that, previous Government has not done well he try but not to our expectation.May the Almigthy Allah be with us Amin.
A good father should always take all his children along…but whenever he becomes partial, the children becomes aware…
Well, It’s not a new thing as Ayo will always criticize PMB which shows there is nothing good in what Mr. President is doing.
He needs to be warned as all criticisms and attacks will surely end one day and I hope It will give him a better landing.
What has been the problem of Mr. Gov? Has he forgotten that he is not the only Governor in this country?He should be reminded that what goes around comes around.
All i need is my country 2 move 4word regardless 2where they came frm up up uncle baba buhari we pray 4u.
Keep making noise. The Nigeria Army captain who knows how you stole people’s mandate to become a governor is back in the country…very soon your case file(s) would be dusted…keep making noise.
what is the problem of this ekiti man you have forget what happened to you during your first term as the governor of ekiti state remember you have only four year to spend in office after that you may land in kirikiri or abakaliki stop criticism say what will bring peace to the entire country also say how. buahari and his cabinet to improve in agriculture and reduction in fuel price also unemployment. please stop tribalism comments
You peaple are stuped espeserle yoruba peapel