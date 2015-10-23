Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent appointment of a new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the appointment of Mahmud Yakubu as the new INEC Chairman has vindicated his position that President Buhari is a sectional leader, who sees himself mainly as leader of the Hausa/Fulani, and not that of the entire people of Nigeria.

Reacting to the appointment of Yakubu, Fayose in a statement on Thursday signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, said he had expected that the new INEC Chairman will be chosen from one of the three Southern geo-political zones, especially the South Western part of the country being the only zone yet to produce chairman of the nation’s electoral umpire.

He said he was worried that the three arms of government; namely Executive, Legislative and Judiciary were being headed by northerners, leaving the three zones in the Southern part of the country with nothing.

He noted that what is being witnessed is more like a situation where it appears the President is more interested in having someone malleable to him than serving the interest of Nigeria and its people.