Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has attacked the Department of State Services (DSS) over the arrest and detention of the Managing Director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah.

The Governor lamented that, “the DSS is becoming law unto itself and dragging Nigeria back to 1984 when Decree 2 was used by the National Security Organisation (NSO) to dump Nigerians in detention without trial under flimsy excuses.”

The governor, who described the DSS claim that it arrested and detained Ubah for inciting members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union to stop lifting petroleum products so as to cripple the economy and cause untold hardship to Nigerians as “nonsensical”, added that; “It is becoming obvious that if nothing is done to curb the lawlessness of the DSS, the agency will singlehandedly truncate democracy in the country.”

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, May 10 by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka,

Governor Fayose said arresting and detaining Ifeanyi Ubah for economic sabotage was a sad reminder of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s military regime.

He said under the State Security Act CAP. N 74 LFN, 2004, the responsibility of the DSS is majorly the prevention and detection within Nigeria of any crime against the internal security of Nigeria and the protection and preservation of all non-military classified matters concerning the internal security of Nigeria, noting that the service has abandoned its core duties.

Governor Fayose, who said Nigerians did not vote for change to be hounded by the DSS as it is being done since the emergence of this All Progressives Congress (APC) government, noted that; “That’s the same way the DSS arrested the former Governor of Benue State, GabrielSuswan in February and detained him until two days ago, claiming that he constituted security risk and failed to cooperate with investigators.

“The other time too, this same DSS claimed that it uncovered plot by the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike to disrupt governance in strategic federal government agencies and one can begin to imagine if the DSS won’t one day accuse whoever that is perceived as opposing the APC-led government of coup plot.”

“Those who ought to have joined in condemning the DSS impunity at that time kept silent for fear of the unknown.

“Now it is Ifeanyi Ubah that they have visited with their tyranny, who knows who will be next?

“Well-meaning Nigerians and the international community must therefore raise their voice in condemnation of this regime of tyranny being ran be the DSS.”