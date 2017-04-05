Ekiti state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that his predecessor in office, Dr. Kayode Fayemi is plotting to use the apex court to remove him from the office.

Fayose, who made the allegation while speaking with journalists on Monday, said Fayemi- a former governor of the state and a serving minister, was planing to collaborate with leaders and stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in both Ekiti and Abuja, to return to power through the backdoor, by enlisting a section of the judiciary to revisit the 2014 governorship election which Fayose won.

He said, “In the last few days, Fayemi has been boasting that the Supreme Court will be made to review its judgment of April 14, 2015, which validated my election.”

Fayose alleged that Fayemi had provided fund for the filing of the matter at the Supreme Court and had also assured his loyalists in the state of the backing of both the Presidency and a section of the judiciary.

Fayose advised the judiciary to be mindful of such plans and not do anything that would damage the institution.

“If they are worried about my stance on national issues, they should do things differently in the interest of Nigerians that are hungry and suffering under the yoke of bad governance of the APC,” he said.