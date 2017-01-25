Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has condemned what he described as attempts by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government to attack men of God in the country.

The Governor’s position is not unrelated to the failed attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Apostle Johnson Suleman in the early hours of Wednesday.

He challenged the security agencies in the country, especially the DSS to tell Nigerians how many of the Fulani herdsmen that killed thousands of Nigerians across the country have been arrested, added that; “Nigerians, either Muslim or Christian deserve to be protected by the federal government, which controls all security apparatus in the country and the moment the federal government can no longer protect Nigerians from being killed by rampaging herdsmen, citizens of the country will have no option than to defend themselves.”

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who lamented that the APC-led federal government was indirectly supporting attack on Christians and other Muslim sects, especially the Shi’ites, by looking the other way while they are attacked, called on the international community to intervene before Nigeria is thrown into major religious crisis.

Governor Fayose, who expressed surprise that a man of God was been trailed to be arrested by the men of DSS said, he expected the security peratives to invite him if they have any issue with him instead of arresting him in the dead of the night after a powerful and spirit-filled crusade in my State.

He said; “If the federal government had acted swiftly like it acted on Apostle Suleman so-called inciting comments when people were being killed by herdsmen across the country, so many lives would have been saved.”

The governor described as strange, APC hatred for men of God, especially those seen as not on the same page with the party, saying; “It is on record that the APC in Ekiti State issued press statements and went on social media to disparage the Redeemed Christians Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye just because he praised me when he came to Ekiti. And curiously, it was immediately Pastor Adeboye came to Ekiti State and praised me that he was forced to relinquish his position as the General Overseer of the RCCG.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman openly condemned the killing of Nigerians across the country and went on to say that Christians should rise and defend themselves if the federal government, which controls all security apparatus will not defend them and the next thing that happened was the DSS moving swiftly to arrest him.

“Isn’t it ridiculous that instead of running after those herdsmen that have killed over 3,000 Nigerians in just one year, the DSS opted to arrest a man of God, who merely expressed his frustration on the inability of Nigeria to protect its citizens?

“Or who should be arrested between those killer herdsmen and Apostle Suleman who merely expressed his readiness for self-defence and called on Christians to defend themselves if they are attacked by the herdsmen?