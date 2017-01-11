Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has said the Executive Secretary of the Financial Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Jim Obazee was fired by President Muhammadu Buhari over his 2019 ambition.

The Governor said Buhari fired an “innocent man” after realising that his move against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, will affect his 2019 ambition.

Fayose’s latest revelation was made known via a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

The governor said: “When they realised the implication of their action on President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 ambition, especially a personality like Pastor Adeboye that’s involved, they quickly sacked an innocent man who must have acted on instruction.

‎

“Obviously, their attention is more on 2019, not on justice and any love for the sustenance of Christianity in Nigeria. Mind you, they have only suspended the implementation of the regulation, they did not abrogate it. It is obvious that they have an agenda. And if you look at the president’s pattern of life, he is a sectional leader, whose appointments reflect sectionalism and nepotism.”‎

‎

Fayose said it was funny that a president that is over 70 years will be the one to implement a regulation limiting the age of General Overseer of Churches to 70 years, asking: “If men of God like Pastor Adeboye, Pastor W. F. Kumuyi, Bishop David Oyedepo, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and others cannot be GO of their church beyond 70 years of age, how do we now justify a man like President Buhari who is over 74 and still willing to be president beyond 2019 that he will be 77?”‎

‎

Governor Fayose also attacked those defending President Buhari by claiming that the law was passed when Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was president.

He said: “Even if the law was made before President Buhari assumed office, who is to blame for its implementation? Could President Buhari have implemented a law he does not believe in and could the sacked FRC boss that they have now used as the sacrificial lamb have implemented the law without the consent of the Presidency?”‎

‎