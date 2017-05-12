Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for his victory at the the Supreme Court.

Fayose, in a press statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Friday, May 12 by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, told Ikpeazu to see the victory as a call to more dedicated service to the people of Abia.

“Your Excellency must more than ever before continue to make a difference in the lives of your people. You must continue to put a wide gap between your good self and the political charlatans who have now got to their tether’s end.

“The Supreme Court, where they have now failed, is the last bus stop for them. They also failed at the Court of Appeal.

“It is instructive that the only court where your opponents won was at the high court of Justice Okon Abang, who has become notorious for “Jankara” and “Oluwole” judgments.