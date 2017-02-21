Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayoseof Ekiti State has said he would soon become the President and commander-in-Chief of Nigeria.

He disclosed this during a live interview on Focus Nigeria, a political show on African Independent Television, on Tuesday, Fayose said: “It is not by power; it is destiny. Even I did not believe it after becoming Ekiti (governor) after eight years of leaving office.

“I will be the vice president of Nigeria, even the President very soon.

Fayose also attacked newly declared chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, saying he had no popular support as given to Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

“He is a general without an army. If democracy is about people and party politics is about people, tell Senator Ali Modu Sheriff to bring out the people behind him.

“You will see all the senators at our own meetings, who are those behind Sheriff? When holding a press conference, they will use camera to control them like this, just about three of them.”