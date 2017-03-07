Ekiti State Governor and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that 30 PDP governors were compelled to donate N10 million each to the Obasanjo Presidential Library in 2005.

Fayose made the disclosure at the opening of a caucus meeting of the PDP in the South West in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Monday, March 6.

“We were compelled to make the donation as PDP governors in 2005 and now I need the return of my money with interest,” he said.

The Obasanjo presidential library was officially commissioned on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr. Fayose did not say who compelled the governors to make the donation.

At Monday’s meeting, the PDP caucus passed a vote of confidence on the Ahmed Makarfi leadership of the party, while branding the Ali Modu Sheriff’s faction of the party “usurpers”.

Mr. Fayose said the former Borno governor pretends to be leading the party, while at the same time working with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

“We, the committed members of this party will not allow this evil to work, because charlatans can’t be allowed to hijack our party,” he said.

The party also expressed confidence in the leadership of Mr. Fayose as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ forum and the Eddy Olafeso-led south west leadership.

Others leaders who attended meeting include former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniels; former Osun Deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore; former PDP Deputy Chairman, Bode George; former PDP National Vice Chairman, Tajudeen Oladipo; PDP Spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye, a member of the House of Representative from Ogun, Oladipupo Adebutu; Ebenezer Babatope, former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Olu Agbi, among others.