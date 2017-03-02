The reason Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party met with Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan centred on the crisis on the former ruling party.

Ekiti State Governor and PDP Governors’ forum chairman, Ayodele Fayose disclosed why addressing reporters on the outcome of the meeting in Abuja, the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum said the parley centred on resolving the crisis currently rocking the party.

Fayose disclosed that the former ruling party agreed to adopt political, rather than legal approach in resolving the party’s crisis.

Noting that the parley was at the instance of the former President, Fayose said, “He, Jonathan, is genuinely concerned about what is going on in the party, and he thought that an interactive session with the governors will go a long way to dousing tension.

“We know that there are so many matters before the court but we believe that a political solution will go a long way to solve this matter.

“If we believe in this party, we will all be willing and ready to pursue a political solution, which at the end of the day every interest will be well represented. That is the position of this meeting,” he said.

The Chairman of the PDP’s Governors Forum called on members and supporters to refrain from making comments that could escalate the leadership crisis.

“We want to appeal to everybody to be wary of making statements that could further worsen the situation; we should make complimentary statements that can enhance the party the more,” he added.

He explained that engaging the National Chairman of the party, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, was part of the political approaches to be adopted in resolving the problems.