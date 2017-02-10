Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has urged all Nigerians to keep praying for President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently in London for medical vacation.

The Governor who made the call while speaking to newsmen at the state government house in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, prayed that President Buhari remains in good health.

He called on the presidency to give Nigerians accurate information on the health status of President Buhari.

“I want to equally enjoin all Nigerians to pray for the president and ask God to give him good health. The presidency owes all Nigerians accurate information about the situation of things otherwise people would continue to spread one rumor or the other. Nigerians demanding for truthful and accurate information about the President’s health from the presidency are right because the moment you assume such a position, your life becomes public”he said