Nigerians have been advised to not stop critising President Muhammadu Buhari as that is the only way he can be stopped from destroying the country.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose made the call while reacting to a question on whether he is the main opposition voice to the Buhari-led government.

Speaking with The Sun, Fayose said, “It’s not as if I am the main opposition to Buhari, I am just a believer in fairness, wherever criminals belong, whoever they are, Muslims or Christians, it does not matter, crime is crime, wickedness is wickedness, brutality is brutality.

“I will continue to say it as it is, because when we all keep quiet we will be taken one after the other and we will be destroyed by this administration. We must remember that Nigeria is greater than all of us, the power of the people is better than those of us in power.

“One day we will all die whether it’s by oppression or sickness, so let me say I am not afraid of anything. If you don’t die, age will take everything away from you.

“Look at our President, if you can see his heart, he wishes he was 42 years old because that is the age and time one can be active. May God give him good health because it is in good health that Nigerians can benefit.

“When the President comes out every Friday, do we say we have a ceremonial President? Let us have a President valued for money and votes. You can’t deceive people forever because the truth hurts and the hunger in the land is ridiculous. The people are hungry and angry.”