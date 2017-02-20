Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described as wicked the moves by the Federal Government to ban commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada.

The Federal Road Safety Commission recently called for a nationwide ban of okada, saying they were responsible for the high rate of accidents in the country.

But the governor, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, said he would not ban okada in the state.

“In Ekiti State, we won’t ban okada because it is a source of livelihood for a lot of families. Why would anyone even contemplate such when government did not create alternative jobs?

“With this economic recession that is biting so hard, it is heartless of the Federal Government to even think of sending okada riders out of business, instead of putting machinery in motion towards checking their excesses.”

According to a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose while addressing okada riders that accosted him in Ikere Ekiti on his way from Abuja on Saturday, said a ban on okada would worsen the country’s security situation because it would remove food from the tables of so many people.”