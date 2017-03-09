The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has said the deceased warlord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu would have fought Nigeria for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu if he was alive.

MASSOB also noted that the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, would have waged war against Nigeria if he was an Igbo man.

In a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State, on Wednesday, MASSOB leader, Uchenna wondered why Ohanaeze Ndigbo under the leadership of Nnia Nwodo has not visited Kanu in Kuje Prison.

The statement reads in part, “If truly these men in Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership love our people knowing fully well that 90 percent of Ndigbo prefers Biafra to staying in Nigeria, what has kept Chief Nnia Nwodo, his executive and Ime Obi from visiting or showing solidarity to Nnamdi Kanu, the most loved Igbo man today?

“What has been keeping the leadership of Ndi Eze in Igbo land from visiting Nnamdi Kanu in prison or his father, a fellow member of the southeast traditional council?

“ Why is it that Igbo National Assembly caucus has never shown any sign of affection to the travails of Nnamdi Kanu and others?”

“During my three years, six months and two weeks detention in Suleja, Keffi and Kuje prisons from 2006 to 2009, Senator Uche Chukwumerije and others severally visited me and others in prison.

“What is still holding the Southeast CAN and other Religious leaders from showing solidarity to our brother, Nnamdi Kanu and others in prisons.

“If Gov Fayose of Ekiti state were to be Igbo, he would have visited Nnamdi Kanu in prison, if Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu is still alive, he would have fought for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.