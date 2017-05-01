Ekitit State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has been named the honorary Governor of Biafra Republic by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday, where IPOB thanked Fayose for his solidarity towards Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement was signed by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Comrade Emma Powerful.

“We also acknowledge the immense contributions of the honorary Biafran Gov. Ayodele Fayose who did what no South East or South South governor had the courage to do,” it read.

IPOB also commended former Aviation Ministers, Osita Chidoka and Femi Fani-Kayode, Professors Chukwuma Soludo and Pat Utomi, Senators Ike Ekweremadu and Enyinnaya Abaribe and others for their support in the release of Kanu.