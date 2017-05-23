Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Monday declared that he would contest the 2018 gubernatorial election so that he could serve his term which was truncated through an orchestrated conspiracy of illegal impeachment in 2006.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court in 2014 nullified the impeachment saga that ousted Fayose from office about seven months to the end of his first term. The apex court described the said impeachment as null and void.

Speaking in a live broadcast on Ekiti State Television in Ado-Ekiti on Monday evening, Fayose who was explaining why he chose to put his image on a campaign posters across the state, said that since the apex court had said that his impeachment in 2006 was illegal, he would then have to approach the same court to interpret what that ruling meant and also consider seeking a re-election in 2018.

He said, “The continuity poster you see my image in and which is spreading across the state can be interpreted in two ways. First is the need for me to ask the apex court to explain its 2014 ruling that my so called impeachment in 2014 was illegal, null and void and consider a re-election in 2018 so that I can complete my term.

“Second is for me to get our own man, one who is like Ayo Fayose to continue after my tenure in 2018.”

He emphasised that the case as to whether he was entitled to complete his tenure or not must first be determined before there could be another governorship election in the state in 2018.