Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has promised to lessen his constant critism of President Muhammadu Buhari ‘due to the intervention’ of Power, Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

He stated this during the visitation of Fashola to his State on Thursday, March 23 to inspect some projects.

During his visit, Fayose promised to exercise patience with Buhari’s administration and admitted that all developmental projects in the State could not be fixed in one term.

“We would be praying for your success, there is nothing to ask, because you’ve said it all, and we don’t expect you to do all in one term,” Fayose said.

“If we would be getting this much help, we won’t be criticising the federal government like this.

“Maybe because of you, I will tone down. But remember that a blind man has no way of knowing until it gets to his mouth. He would say what you promised me is already in my mouth.

“We appreciate you, I don’t want to demand too much… From your statement you have mentioned two-key roads, without them, there is no Ekiti, there is no Ondo.”

Speaking earlier, Fashola who is currently inspecting projects in the South-West, said: “The federal government is not in competition with any state government; we are here to enable, to support and to assist.

“Our representatives in your state, our ambassadors, and that is why I said we should visit you first.

“Here is the one who is mandated to ensure the roads in this state are safe, they are free from potholes and so on and so forth. I therefore will start by asking you to treat him the way you treat other ambassadors who visit your state.”