President Muhammadu Buhari’s non-invitation to Donald Trump’s inauguration is a clear signal that he does not enjoy international relevance any more according to Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The governor said that the development was a very clear signal that Buhari’s government would not enjoy tangible support from the new US government.

Fayose, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Mr. Lere Olayinka, on Thursday said there is no doubt that Buhari is not in the good books of the incoming US government.

He argued that Buhari’s frequent visit to US during Obama administration and the romance was due to the tacit support given to Buhari by Obama to win the 2015 election with deception.

He said, “With Obama’s role in the emergence of President Buhari, it can be said that he (Obama) is a member of the APC in the diaspora.”

In an important event like this in US, our president will be missing in action.”

The governor wondered why the same president, who was a regular visitor to the US under Obama, was today not part of the historic inauguration of a new administration.

“No doubt, something is fundamentally wrong because if there is hope of a future relationship between President Buhari and the new US President, they would have been celebrating his inauguration and would not have allowed Nigerians to hear any other news apart from Buhari going to America.